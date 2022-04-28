Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON PFD opened at GBX 113 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.42. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a market capitalization of £974.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.48), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($13,921.18). Also, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,510.07).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

