Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declines By 93.3%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 139,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

