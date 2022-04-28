Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Drops By 67.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 2,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Alumina has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.99.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

