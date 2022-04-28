Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Decreases By 73.9%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of BANDAI NAMCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NCBDY stock traded up 0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is 36.81. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 32.83 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

