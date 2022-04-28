Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declines By 78.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.