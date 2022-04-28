Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 460.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Chemesis International stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
