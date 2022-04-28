Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 460.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chemesis International stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

