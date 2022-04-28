Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Drops By 94.9%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Chiyoda stock remained flat at $$4.04 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.35. Chiyoda has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.