Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Drops By 94.9%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Chiyoda stock remained flat at $$4.04 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.35. Chiyoda has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Chiyoda Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.