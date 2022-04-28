Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 86.4%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 74,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,564. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.