Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 86.4%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 74,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,564. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

