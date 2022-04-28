Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declines By 71.2%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 457,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,504. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

