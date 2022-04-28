Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Decreases By 88.9%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of ETCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Environmental Tectonics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Environmental Tectonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Environmental Tectonics (ETCC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.