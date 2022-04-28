Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rises By 700.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.95) to £169 ($215.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($216.80) to £159.90 ($203.80) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($197.55) to £138 ($175.89) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11,693.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

