Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Drops By 86.2%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,026. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

