Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Rises By 900.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPKW stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

