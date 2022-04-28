Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 98.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ITOCY opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

