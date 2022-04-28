Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Grows By 849.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 849.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

