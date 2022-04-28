Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 575.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 575.8% from the March 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
