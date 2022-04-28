Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 78.3%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVNDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,575. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.