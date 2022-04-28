Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 494.2%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 494.2% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,337.0 days.

Shares of SCVPF stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

