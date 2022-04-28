Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.06 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

SSTK opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $128.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

