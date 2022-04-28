SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

