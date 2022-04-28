Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.68

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 262620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

A number of analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($209.68) to €185.00 ($198.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

