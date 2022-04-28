Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

