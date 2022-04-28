Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,418. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.
About Sinopharm Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.