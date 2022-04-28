Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,418. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

