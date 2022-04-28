SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.60. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 9,881 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$112.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

