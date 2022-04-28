Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

SKX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

