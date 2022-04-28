Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 5.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 121,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 409,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.00 million and a P/E ratio of 77.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

