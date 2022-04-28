Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $7.91 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $34.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLHG. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

SLHG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

