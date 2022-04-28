SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $92,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

