SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.