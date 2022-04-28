Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks’ is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Mobile and broad markets portfolios witnessed double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was driven by broad-based momentum owing to higher demand for the company’s connectivity solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings have been selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from Qorvo is a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.73.

SWKS stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.88. 34,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

