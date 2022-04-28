Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SNBR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,302. The firm has a market cap of $957.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

