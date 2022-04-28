SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. SLM updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SLM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

