SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 182,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 192,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

