SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $707.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.