Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 236,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DD opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

