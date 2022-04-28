Smith Moore & CO. Buys 1,926 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ball were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

