Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

SBUX opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.