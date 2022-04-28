Smith Moore & CO. Invests $494,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.
