Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $105.30 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

