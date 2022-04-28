Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Corning by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,358,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 361,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

