Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

