Smith Moore & CO. Sells 75 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

NYSE WM opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.03 and a 52 week high of $168.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

