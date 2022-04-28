Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 7.7%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46. 11,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 486,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

