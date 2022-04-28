Sonar (PING) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Sonar (PING) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $36,697.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

