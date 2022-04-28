Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 465,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,471. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LUV. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,247 shares of the airline’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.