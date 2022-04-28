Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.53.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

