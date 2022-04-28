Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.53.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
