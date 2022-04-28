Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.