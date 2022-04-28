S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.45 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $380.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

