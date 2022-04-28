SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $671.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

